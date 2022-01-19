DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up amid profit taking

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the indicators on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained amid profit taking by dominant small investors worried of rising Covid infections, which prompted them to sell out large-cap shares for cash.

DSEX, the prime index of DSE edged up by 0.43 point to 7,055, following 59 points gained in the past two trading days. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also edged up by 1.55 points to 1,506, but DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 8.87 points to 2,598 at the close of the trading.

Turnover crossed Tk 17 billion-mark again and amounted to Tk 17.12 billion, up 1.54 per cent higher from the previous day's tally of Tk 16.86 billion.

Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 378 issues traded, 184 advanced, 146 declined and 48 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 8.0 points to 20,658 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advanced 5.36 points to close at 12,409.









