Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 January, 2022, 8:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away      
Home Business

DSE ends mixed, CSE edges up amid profit taking

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the indicators on the  Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained amid profit taking by dominant small investors worried of rising Covid infections, which prompted them to sell out large-cap shares for cash.
DSEX, the prime index of DSE edged up by 0.43 point to 7,055, following 59 points gained in the past two trading days. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also edged up by 1.55 points to 1,506, but  DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 8.87 points to 2,598 at the close of the trading.
Turnover crossed Tk 17 billion-mark again and amounted to Tk 17.12 billion, up 1.54 per cent higher from the previous day's tally of Tk 16.86 billion.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 378 issues traded, 184 advanced, 146 declined and 48 issues remained unchanged on the DSE floor.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 8.0 points to 20,658 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advanced 5.36 points to close at 12,409.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Southeast Bank achieves ISO certificate
Bank Asia observes agent banking day-2022
BRAC Bank crosses 700 agent banking outlets milestone
US airlines warn of calamity if 5G deployed near airports
Bangladesh combating maritime threat in Bay of Bengal
Sri Lanka on the edge as debt burden mounts
World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during Covid


Latest News
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Colleagues, friends bid tearful adieu to journalist Habibur Rahman
BNP's focus on polls-time neutral govt, not EC: Gayeshwar
Man, son get life imprisonment in murder case
7 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Genocide: Hearings on Myanmar objections at ICJ from Feb 21-28
Shah Rukh Khan is back on social media!
176 businesspeople to be honoured by Commerce Ministry on Thursday
Most Read News
Zia’s 86th birth anniversary celebrated
School shut after all teachers test Covid-19 positive
Actress Shimu's body found in sacks, husband among 2 held
BSC earns net profit of Tk 72.20cr in last fiscal
19 held in Rajshahi on different charges
Classes to move online if needed: Dipu Moni
Afghan earthquake death toll rises to 26
Shimu murder: Husband, his friend on remand
Medical admission test likely to be held April 1
Libya's parliament speaker calls for new government
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft