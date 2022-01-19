Video
Home Business

BSC made net profit of Tk 72 crore in FY’21

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 18: Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) Managing Director (MD) Commodore Sumon Mahmud Sabbir said the national flag carrier has made a net profit of Tk 72.2 crore in the fiscal year 2020-21.
He made the remarks while exchanging views with reporters at the BSC building in Chattogram on Tuesday, ahead of the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of BSC to be held online on January 27, next.
Commodore Sumon Mahmud Sabbir said the total income of BSC in the fiscal year 2020-21 was Tk 322.97 crore. Of this, operating income was Tk 274.27 crore and the income from other sectors was Tk 48.70 crore. Operating expenses was Tk 160.22 crore, administrative and financial expenditure was Tk 67.05 crore and the total expenditure was Tk 227.27 crore. The Net profit was Tk 72.02 crore which was Tk 30.55 crore more than the previous year, when the net profit after tax adjustment was Tk 41.47 crore.
This time it has been recommended to pay a 12 percent cash dividend from the net profit of the shareholders.
He also said: "BSC has started the process of turning around with the active support and guidance of the government. Our main objective is to procure the required number of ships on time and to ensure their smooth operation. In the interest of energy security of the country BSC has taken up the project of purchasing two mother bulk carriers of 80,000 tons to build an uninterrupted supply chain in coal transportation."
As a state-owned enterprise, all government agencies in the country should import goods through BSC, he added.
The meeting was attended by BSC Executive Director (Commerce) Dr Piyush Dutt, Executive Director (Technology) Mohammad Yusuf, Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Hossain, General Manager (Administration) Mohammad Ashraful Amin, General Manager (Workshop) Ahsan ul Karim, Deputy General Manager  Mohammad  Azamgir, Capt Jamal Hossain Talukder, General Manager Mohammad Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury, Assistant Manager (administration) Mohammad Russel Pradhania, Capt Amir Mohammad Abu Sufian, Moin Uddin Ahmed Majumder, Capt Mohammad Mujibur Rahman and others officials.


