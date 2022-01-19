Video
latest 'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away      
Home Business

BGMEA demands more freight trains in Dhak-Ctg route

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) recently called on the government to increase the number of trains on the Dhaka-Chattogram route, especially freight ones, to facilitate transport of export-import cargo.The apparel trade body also stressed the need to speed up the execution of railway development projects to boost trade.
BGMEA made the call at a meeting with Railway Minister Mohammad Nurul Islam Sujan in Dhaka.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan urged the government to speed up implementation of the ongoing railway projects, including installation of new rail tracks, upgrade of single line to double track, and conversion of the existing rail lines into dual gauge, according to a BGMEA statement.
He also requested the minister to launch a special demonstration train service on the Dhaka-Sreepur route for workers, employees and owners of garment and textile factories. The trade body's other demands included implementation of the inland container depot (ICD) project in Gazipur's Dhirashram area, according to Bangla media reports.
BGMEA also stressed the need for constructing an ICD on the western bank of the river Jamuna under Sirajganj district, saying that it would facilitate transportation of raw materials for readymade garment and essential commodities imported from India.


