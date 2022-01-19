Rice tender gets lowest offer at $421.99 a tonne

The lowest price offered in the tender of the Directorate of Food under the Food Ministry to purchase 50,000 tonnes of rice which closed on Sunday was $421.99 a tonne CIF liner out, officials and traders said on Monday.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase had yet been made, they said. The lowest offer was submitted by trading house Swiss Singapore, they said.

Only one other trading house was said to have participated, with Bagadiya Brothers of India offering $427.88 a tonne CIF liner out. Liner out terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

The new tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice, with shipment to the ports of Chattogram and Mongla, traders added. The rice can come from worldwide origins and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.

Rice export prices in top exporter India last week touched their highest levels since last June, supported by tight supplies and a stronger rupee, while rising demand buoyed prices in nearby Thailand to their highest since mid-July last year.

















