‘Bangladesh to be world’s 25th largest economy in 2030’

Wednesday, 19 January, 2022, 8:53 PM
Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh currently the 43rd largest economy will upgrade itself to 25 to 26th largest economy in 2030, when the greater FDI may be attracted and the ease of doing business may be gradually improved, said Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh.
He was speaking as the chief guest at a validation workshop organized by Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) and Ministry of Commerce to finalize the Export Roadmaps on Plastic and Light Engineering Sectors on Tuesday.
Tapan Kanti Ghosh endorsed the projection of BUILD for the plastic sector  roadmap to be the 40th largest exporter by 2030. In order to meet the target, he asked the stakeholders regarding the needs to support since the Government is keen to see higher export growth  through  relevant policy interventions. He also directed relevant agencies to accomplish their tasks outlined in the action plan ahead of the deadline.
After 2026 when Bangladesh will graduate from LDC status, the government will not extend cash subsidy but provide support in the forms of research, knowledge, logistics, and so on.
Bangladesh needs to shift its product concentration to sectors like light engineering so that it can gradually move upwards in its industrialization pathway.
He informed that Ministry of Finance has commissioned a study to  seek alternatives of subsidies considering  the changed  situation after  LDC graduation, stakeholders can also suggest in these aspects.
Refering different projections of the light engineering sector, Commerce Senior Secretary told that considering the global export of 700 trillion, economic situation, supportive policies extended by the Govt and the target of perspective plan to be a developed  country, there is a need for alternative projections. He suggested BUILD to revisit the target considering the global issues and economic development.
BUILD CEO Ferdaus Ara Begum informed that plastic toy has got huge potential to be a significant export product along with automobile components, provided that the sector is supported with policies such bonded warehouse facilities and reduced lead time. She also urged to officiate the deemed export figures for calculating total export of the sector.
Hafizur Rahman, Additional Secretary(Export), MOC, Md. Monsurul Alam, President BPGMEA Shamim Ahmed and Mohammad Arafat Ali, Joint Director, Bangladesh Bank also spoke. Besides, representatives from Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Labour and Employment,  EPB, BSCIC, BITAC, BBPMEA, BSTI, BBS, DOE, BEIOA, etc. joined the including sectoral representatives joined the discussion.
Light Engineering sector representatives mentioned that the main product for export is machinery and spare parts, toys, bicycle, battery and so on. He stressed that the global market for light engineering goods is more than USD seven trillion.
A key consideration for Bangladesh is ensuring land availability through creation of industrial parks and offering proper land use support for entrepreneurs, emulating best practices of countries like India or Vietnam.
BSCIC representative mentioned that the industrial park at Munshiganj (50 acre) is almost ready. Similar parks will also be established in Jashore, Narayanganj, Bogra and then at Dhamrai. BSCIC's activities are being expanded to Upazila levels.











