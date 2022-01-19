BD condemns Houthi attacks on Abu Dhabi

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the Houthi militias' attack with explosive-laden drones on Abu Dhabi causing damage to civil property and loss of lives.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) condemned the attack in a statement on Tuesday.

Bangladesh expressed its firm solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and its brotherly people against any threat to its safety and security. Bangladesh also remains steadfastly committed towards all efforts for maintenance of peace and stability in the region, the statement said.

Bangladesh feels that the recent drone attack targeting civilian establishments and killing of innocent civilians constitutes an unlawful and cowardly act of terrorism.

Bangladesh also believes that such insensible and illegal acts are targeting civilians and civilian facilities and are a flagrant violation of international law and norms of civilized behavior, reads the statement.

This is a repetition of the terrorist attack following the hijack of a UAE-flagged cargo ship called Rawabi off the coast of Al Hudayah Governorate on 2nd January 2022, it added.

Bangladesh called upon the Houthi militias to refrain from repetition of such unlawful activities and deliberate escalation of tension since such irresponsible activities may aggravate tension in the region.

