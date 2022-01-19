TIB stresses on view exchange of civil society, stakeholders

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) thinks that it is necessary to take the views of civil society and other stakeholders and detailed analysis to finalise an important law such as the one on formation of Election Commission (EC).

In a statement on Tuesday the organization said, "If the law is passed without the opinion and evaluation of the concerned stakeholders and civil society, its acceptability will be questioned and its effectiveness will not be ensured."

"Therefore, there is no alternative to passing the law on the basis of public opinion, giving utmost importance to public expectations," it said. In the statement, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman, demanded that the draft law should be made available to all immediately for evaluation.

He said, "The sudden step taken by the government regarding enacting of the law to form the Election Commission, reflecting the constitutional commitment and the long-standing expectations of the people is positive."

Dr Iftekharuzzaman also said according to media reports, the law proposes the formation of an Election Commission through a search committee as usual which is consistent with international experience.









