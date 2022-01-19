Video
'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away      
Home Back Page

Koko’s wife returns to London

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 279

Sharmila Rahman Shinthi, wife of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's late son Aarafat Rahman Koko, has returned to London after over three and a half months' stay in Bangladesh.
She left Dhaka on Sunday night and reached London on Monday, said BNP chairperson's media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.
Meanwhile, Zahia Rahman, the eldest daughter of Koko, went to London on Saturday. On October 25 last year, Sharmila along with Zahia came to Dhaka as Khaleda fell sick.
As Khaleda's health condition improved a bit, Sharmila went to London, where she has been staying since the death of her husband, said a BNP leader, wishing not to be named.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

