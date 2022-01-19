Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 January, 2022, 8:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away      
Home Back Page

Boro season to get ten new paddy varieties

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280
Staff Correspondent

The National Seed Board (NSB) under the Agriculture Ministry has released 10 new more varieties of paddy for cultivation in the Boro season after giving its registration.
Among the varieties, two inbred varieties were developed by Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) while one inbred by Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA), one inbred by private company BRAC and six hybrid varieties of some other private institutions.
The approval was given at the 106th meeting of the NSB chaired by Agriculture Secretary Sayedul Islam, also NSB chairman, held on Tuesday in the Agriculture Ministry conference room at the Secretariat.
Of the rice, BRRI-Rice 101 invented by BRRI is resistant to bacterial burns and BRRI-Rice 102 is enriched in zinc. In the trial, average yield of BRRI-Rice 101 was 7.82 MT per hectare and that of BRRI-Rice 102 was 6.11 MT. Zinc content in the BRRI-Rice 102 is 25.5 mg/kg.
The average yield of 6.64 MT per hectare was found in the trial of BINA-Dhan 25. Its rice is very long and thin and the rice is white, crisp and delicious. The lifespan of the rice is 145 days.
The average yield of BRAC Paddy-2 was found 7.38 MT per hectare. Its grains are smooth and fragrant. The lifespan of this advance variety rice is 139 days.
In the meeting, Agriculture Secretary Sayedul Islam said, the yield of the hybrid varieties is high. The Agriculture Ministry is now focusing on innovation and cultivation of hybrid varieties to increase production from cultivating less land.
About 218 varieties have already been registered in the NSB. From now on, importance will be given to the registration of varieties which will be more quality and benefit the farmers for a long time, he added.
Seed Board members including the ministry's Director General (Seeds) Abdullah Sajjad, Additional Secretary Kamala Ranjan Das, BARC Executive Chairman Dr. Sheikh Md. Bakhtiyar, BADC Chairman AFM Hayatullah, BRRI Director General Shahjahan Kabir and BINA Director General Mirza Mofazzal Islam also attended the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD condemns Houthi attacks on Abu Dhabi
6th mass extinction really begins: Study
Autocracies outdo democracies on public trust: Survey
TIB stresses on view exchange of civil society, stakeholders
300 SUST students sued over clash with cops
Koko’s wife returns to London
A vehicle manufacturing factory catches fire at Jatrabari
Boro season to get ten new paddy varieties


Latest News
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Colleagues, friends bid tearful adieu to journalist Habibur Rahman
BNP's focus on polls-time neutral govt, not EC: Gayeshwar
Man, son get life imprisonment in murder case
7 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Genocide: Hearings on Myanmar objections at ICJ from Feb 21-28
Shah Rukh Khan is back on social media!
176 businesspeople to be honoured by Commerce Ministry on Thursday
Most Read News
Zia’s 86th birth anniversary celebrated
School shut after all teachers test Covid-19 positive
Actress Shimu's body found in sacks, husband among 2 held
BSC earns net profit of Tk 72.20cr in last fiscal
Classes to move online if needed: Dipu Moni
19 held in Rajshahi on different charges
Afghan earthquake death toll rises to 26
Shimu murder: Husband, his friend on remand
Medical admission test likely to be held April 1
Libya's parliament speaker calls for new government
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft