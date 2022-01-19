Boro season to get ten new paddy varieties

The National Seed Board (NSB) under the Agriculture Ministry has released 10 new more varieties of paddy for cultivation in the Boro season after giving its registration.

Among the varieties, two inbred varieties were developed by Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) while one inbred by Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA), one inbred by private company BRAC and six hybrid varieties of some other private institutions.

The approval was given at the 106th meeting of the NSB chaired by Agriculture Secretary Sayedul Islam, also NSB chairman, held on Tuesday in the Agriculture Ministry conference room at the Secretariat.

Of the rice, BRRI-Rice 101 invented by BRRI is resistant to bacterial burns and BRRI-Rice 102 is enriched in zinc. In the trial, average yield of BRRI-Rice 101 was 7.82 MT per hectare and that of BRRI-Rice 102 was 6.11 MT. Zinc content in the BRRI-Rice 102 is 25.5 mg/kg.

The average yield of 6.64 MT per hectare was found in the trial of BINA-Dhan 25. Its rice is very long and thin and the rice is white, crisp and delicious. The lifespan of the rice is 145 days.

The average yield of BRAC Paddy-2 was found 7.38 MT per hectare. Its grains are smooth and fragrant. The lifespan of this advance variety rice is 139 days.

In the meeting, Agriculture Secretary Sayedul Islam said, the yield of the hybrid varieties is high. The Agriculture Ministry is now focusing on innovation and cultivation of hybrid varieties to increase production from cultivating less land.

About 218 varieties have already been registered in the NSB. From now on, importance will be given to the registration of varieties which will be more quality and benefit the farmers for a long time, he added.

Seed Board members including the ministry's Director General (Seeds) Abdullah Sajjad, Additional Secretary Kamala Ranjan Das, BARC Executive Chairman Dr. Sheikh Md. Bakhtiyar, BADC Chairman AFM Hayatullah, BRRI Director General Shahjahan Kabir and BINA Director General Mirza Mofazzal Islam also attended the meeting.












