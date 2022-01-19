

Legendary Cartoonist Narayan Debnath dies

Debnath breathed his last at around 10am at a private hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday, nearly a month after his admission, the Indian media reported.

He was cremated in Howrah district's Shibpur, where he was born and lived throughout his life, reported Kolkata-based daily the Anandabazar Patrika. His family hails from Bangladesh's Bikrampur.

The newspaper said Debnath had problems in his lungs and kidney while the level of oxygen in his blood dropped. The doctors put him on ventilator on Sunday after his condition deteriorated further.

Debnath created the iconic characters in the 1960s which went on to become parts of Bengali childhood for generations, in Bangladesh as well.

His work helped break the stereotype that comics were just a children's novelty and made the medium a beloved cornerstone of pop culture.

He holds the record for the longest-running comic by an individual artist for the Handa Bhonda series.

