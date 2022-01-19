Foundation training course at BSMRMU

The first foundation training course certificate distributing ceremony organized by Academic Quality Assurance and Evaluation Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) was held on Tuesday.

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University Rear Admiral A S M Abdul Baten (retd.) graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and the present Vice-Chancellor of the University Rear Admiral M Khaled Iqbal (retd.) attended as the Special Guest. Treasurer, Registrar, Deans, Faculty members, Officers and Staffs attended the program maintaining Covid health protocols.

A total of 24 faculty members and officers of the university participated in the training course. The Six weeks foundation training course started from 09 December 2021.

