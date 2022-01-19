Covid Test in Bangladesh Making money off patients

Although the price of the kits used for the RT-PCR Covid test has dropped significantly a year back, private hospitals and labs in Bangladesh are still charging a very high fee for it as there has been no initiative to revise the cost.

Health experts said widespread tests to identify and isolate Covid patients is essential to contain the transmission of the disease, but the high cost for it at private hospitals has become a big burden for many.

Still, they have to go there for tests and are paying much more due to huge pressure on government hospitals and other hassles.

They also voiced concern that many people having the symptoms of the virus remain undetected spreading the virus rapidly just simply because of excessive fees.

The experts urged the government to slash the RT-PCR test rate at private labs to Tk 1,500 from the existing Tk 3,000 in accordance with the falling price of the kits and thus encourage more and more people to undergo tests.

They said private hospitals in India charge only Rs 500 to 1,000 for the RT-PCR test though their central government did not fix any specific price.

Making money

The government hospitals and labs have been charging only Tk 100 for a RT-PCR Covid test.

On April 29, 2020, the government allowed three private hospitals to test samples of suspected Covid patients using RT-PCR and fixed Tk 3,500 as the fee of each test as the price of the kit was nearly 3,000. However, the test price was Tk 4,500 in the case of sample collection from home.

On December 27, 2020, the government lowered the rate of the RT-PCR Covid test at private labs to Tk 3,000 from Tk 3,500. The labs were also asked to charge Tk 3,700 instead of Tk 4,500 for the sample collection from home.

The test fees for a migrant have been revised to Tk 2,500 from Tk 3,000 on May 11, 2021.

Mostafa Mahmud, in-charge of Ibn Sina Diagnostic Centre, Savar, said they charge Tk 3,000 for RT-PCR test. "We charge an additional Tk 500 if we collect the samples from any person's home. "We charge Tk 700 for a rapid antigen test. "All these prices are fixed by the government."

He said it cost around Tk 1200 for each kit of the RT-PCR test. "The main price of the kit is Tk 800 but we modify the kit further for safety reasons which cost Tk400 more. "We also purchase each rapid antigen kit at Tk 510."

Another official at a private hospital, wishing anonymity, said they charge Tk 500-1,000 for collecting samples from any person's home. -UNB





