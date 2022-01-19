JU students protest attack on SUST students

Students of Jahangirnagar University on Tuesday staged a demonstration on the campus protesting the 'police action' on the students of Shahajalal University of Science and Technology (SUST).

Under the banner of 'Jahangirnagar University students,' they formed a human chain on the central Shaheed Minar premises of the university at around 12.30 pm to express solidarity with the protesting students of SUST.

Later, they brought out a protest march from Shaheed Minar premises which paraded different streets on the campus.

Agitating students at the human chain demanded proper justice in the incident of the police attack on students and the resignation of the SUST vice-chancellor. -BSS











