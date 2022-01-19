Gas crisis puts country in back foot

A news report that appeared in the front page of this daily yesterday citing acute gas crisis the country is going through, simply lays bare all-out mismanagement eating up our entire energy industry.



It seems our earlier concerns, reiterated over and over through our editorials simply fell into deaf ears.



Reportedly, the crisis stemmed out from a technical glitch induced pause of LNG import from Summit FSRU and Bibiyana Gas Field remaining under maintenance has prompt the government to cut 500mmcf of gas supply from the pipeline on an average per day.



But, this step taken by the government to overcome the crisis is proving to be a barrier of sands in front of a strong current. Adverse impacts of gas shortage have already put a severe blow to power plants, CNG stations and tea gardens for the last few months. Interrupted LNG supply is reportedly putting the entire industry in the back foot. Sufferings of many areas of the capital knew no bounds due to government's failure to buy LNG from the spot market in time last month.



According to Rupantarita Prakritk Gas Company Ltd (RPGC) country is getting 2,800 to 2,900mmcfd of gas against the minimum demand of 3,700mmcfd. It means we are running short of almost 900mmcf of gas per day.



However, we hope the monitoring team formed in this regard by State Minster for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources comprising officials of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd and Petrobangla will find an immediate solution to address the ongoing crisis.



We think the information revealed through this investigative report has proved the experts' earlier warnings about possible risks of country's gas reserve to face an acute crisis anytime soon only to be true.



However, this gives us a clear idea of the alarming level of mismanagement and inefficiency on the part of our energy authorities in managing and maintaining country's natural resources. A sudden halt in LNG import due to technical glitch only manifests our misery in terms of missing technical knowhow and skills. And our past experience is we sought foreign cooperation in overcoming such problems at the cost of huge sums. We think it is high time we developed skilled technical force locally.



In particular, we urge the ministry concerned also to focus and ensure on technology transfer to deal with technical problems related to gas extraction.



As the country's important gas reserves Bibiyana and Titas are depleting fast, we also suggest authority concerned to deter gas wastage in every possible place.



Importantly enough, natural gas that played as the driving force behind the rapid development of our country cannot be managed in such slipshod manner.



The only way to restore discipline in the country's gas sector is to hold authority concerned accountable whenever needed.