Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 January, 2022, 8:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Drinking less water for fear of cold

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250

Dear Sir
Many people suffer from constipation in winter due to drinking less water for fear of cold. On the other hand, drinking too much hot water can also cause body aches. If constipation persists, it can often turn into piles-fistula. Lack of proper treatment can lead to piles-fistula cancer.

Various problems of the anal canal such as bleeding, pain, and swelling are all due to piles. The above symptoms can also occur in fistula or fistula disease. It may also be that the first cancer of the anal canal may present itself as a fistula, but most fistula patients do not have cancer. When anal cancer is left untreated for a long time, it comes out through a hole in the side of the anus and from there it gets pus and sometimes blood. In most cases, the diseases that go to the blood are- 1. Anal Fisher, II. Piles, 3. Rectal polyps (more common in children), 4. Cancer, 5. Ulcerative keloitis, 6. Fistula and others.

If these diseases are not treated at the right time, the consequences can be terrible. Since prevention is better than cure we should not be fear of cold while drinking water in winter.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drinking less water for fear of cold
The plight of Rohingyas and other minorities: Statesman contributor
Prioritizing forest in climate resilience
Exploring agenda: Review of law-making process
RAB’s role in combating maritime threat in Bay of Bengal
AL government hopes for another term
Improving tourism sector
Why hopes of a Turkish-Armenian deal are on the rise


Latest News
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Colleagues, friends bid tearful adieu to journalist Habibur Rahman
BNP's focus on polls-time neutral govt, not EC: Gayeshwar
Man, son get life imprisonment in murder case
7 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Genocide: Hearings on Myanmar objections at ICJ from Feb 21-28
Shah Rukh Khan is back on social media!
176 businesspeople to be honoured by Commerce Ministry on Thursday
Most Read News
Zia’s 86th birth anniversary celebrated
School shut after all teachers test Covid-19 positive
Actress Shimu's body found in sacks, husband among 2 held
BSC earns net profit of Tk 72.20cr in last fiscal
Classes to move online if needed: Dipu Moni
19 held in Rajshahi on different charges
Afghan earthquake death toll rises to 26
Shimu murder: Husband, his friend on remand
Medical admission test likely to be held April 1
Libya's parliament speaker calls for new government
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft