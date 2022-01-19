

Prioritizing forest in climate resilience



Climate change victims are now restless and they are being displaced and many of them understand that it is global warming that is causing their displacement. Under the UNFCCC platform, the first Conference of the Parties (COP) meeting took place in 1995 on matters related to the climate crisis. In every COP world leaders are debating, making pacts, trying to fix 1.5 degrees Celsius in the mutual ground, and many more policies to halt this climate change issue, but that's not making any difference. Third world countries are facing many difficulties for global warming while it's not their sin to pay.But indeed somebody needs to pay!



Burning fossil fuel, from transportation to electricity generation, almost everything produces carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide. As such, every tree and plant absorbs carbon, due to increasing deforestation. Carbon has been produced more and absorbed less naturally. For this reason, the percentage of carbon in the environment keeps on increasing and this is one of the biggest reasons for global warming.



Amazon which people call the lungand heart of planet earth is also the victim of it. According to a recent study, nearly 86% of the land was covered with trees in amazon, and in 2021 only 80% of areas are covered. Deforestation is not only happening only in Amazon, this is almost every country's incident nowadays.



Afghanistan has only 1.9% forest-covered area, India has 24.3%, Australia has 17.4 and Bangladesh has 14.5% of areas.In addition to the carbon release associated with deforestation, NASA has estimated that if deforestation levels proceed, the remaining world's forests will disappear in about 100 years. People need to understand while No trees!No oxygen! None will be alive on this planet earth.



"The best time to plant trees was 20 years ago. The next best time is today", this Chinese proverb is true indeed. According to this proverb, to reduce the number of deforestation, world leaders took some pledges and made some pacts. At the World Leaders Summit "Action on Forests and Land Use" event, the "Glasgow Leaders' Declaration" was announced. Also, advanced countries pledged to provide about $12 billion of public climate finance from 2021 to 2025 to a new "Global Forest Finance Pledge" for forest restoration and tropical forest conservation.



Total 141 countries included Bangladesh, Canada, Brazil, Russia, and Indonesia, therefore, committed to working collectively to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030 while delivering sustainable development and promoting an inclusive rural transformation.



On the other hand,Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already directed the authorities concerned to conduct a digital survey immediately about the latest situation of all the forests across the country to take effective steps to protect the forests. Along with that, the Brazilian government adopted a program called RED (United Nations Reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation Program) to help prevent deforestation.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now thechair ofthe Climate Vulnerable Forum for the next two years, which will be a critical period for tackling climate change. The CVF is a global partnership of countries that are disproportionately affected by the consequences of global warming.As a chair of the climate-vulnerable forum, Bangladesh should take some steps to be a role model to others and contribute to reducing global warming. Bangladesh can make first-world countries learn from us in this practice.



While Bangladesh is a developing country, we have to keep in mind that every development that takes place should be done by keeping Gross National Happiness in mind.We can make this happen by taking some steps such as -Forest Cover:According to World Bank data, the total forest area of Bangladesh is nearly 14.47% of the total land area of the country. We need to increase this number by planting trees, which will help us of becoming carbon neutral.Forrestlaw should be rebuilt and there should be tough laws if someone tries to destroy forest areas.



As a climate-vulnerable country, we need to give more value to co-existence with the current development trend.We need to create social coherence, governmentinitiatives with the right policies so that wildlife can roam freely.



Currently, there are 149 coal-based power plants in Bangladesh. And according to the National Database of renewable energy only 47 solar power plants are now in Bangladesh. In electricity generation, we should focus on the hydropower plant method and increase the number of solar power plants which don't generate pollution. As well as we need to decrease the number of coal-based power plants collaterally.



Bangladesh can make a bold move by providing free electricity or biogas to the farmers so that they don't have to burn wood to make food. By this move Bangladesh can make farmers happy, more people will be interested in farming, rather than migrating and starting residing in the slums of the capital.The domestic food supply will increase and it is beneficial for reducing carbon as well.Every second matters in this context.

Sajjad Hossain, Media and Communication Associate Network on Climate

Change, Bangladesh







