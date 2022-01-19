

AL government hopes for another term



However, the party has yet not chosen anyone to take up charges in case party chief Sheikh Hasina becomes incapable of discharging duties due to severe illness. There are 19 Presidium Members in the party including AL chief Sheikh Hasina, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, and 17 other senor leaders of the party. But it is not clear who will fill the gap in absence of Sheikh Hasina. Insiders suggest that the leaders should reach a consensus within the party in this regard without making any public announcement, to avoid chaos for God forbid if such situation arises.



To undermine the AL hope, its arch rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and many other smaller political organisations are trying to label the ruling party and the government as corrupt, despot and the abuser of human rights. However, the AL and the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina , ignoring all these smear campaigns are going ahead implementing different projects one after another, to get voters' favour.



The peaceful Narayanganj City Corporation election held on January 16, showed that the voters are still in favour of AL as, the party nominee Dr Selina Hayat Ivy was elected as the Mayor of the rive-port cum industrial city for the third consecutive term, defeating independent candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker, with a large margin. Taimur Alam Khandaker, a former Adviser to the BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, has been expelled from BNP for contesting in the polls defying party directives to boycott the election. With Ivy, AL backed candidates captured most of the 27 councillors posts in the 50 sqkm city corporation of some 800,000 people.



Credit goes to all the candidates, their activists and supporters for not resorting to violence, like that of the recently held Union Parishad (UP) elections held in phases across the country amid deadly violence. The next phase of UP election is due on February 7, next. It is expected that all the stakeholders will take steps to make the election peaceful, following Narayanganj cue.



Being encouraged by Narayanganj election, AL has regained the confidence that people will vote for the party again as the government has implemented or going to implement many development projects including several mega projects ahead of the next parliamentary election. However, in spite of Bangladesh's vast economic and infrastructural progress, poverty reduction and improvement in the human development index along with the steady rise in overseas trade, the government has been blamed by national and international human rights groups for human rights abuse, extrajudicial killings and persecution of opposition over the last one decade. However, the government has been persistently denying the allegations.



In this context BNP and its allies believe that due to autocratic attitude, persecution of opposition and rivals, corruptions, alleged siphoning of wealth abroad, the people will not vote for the party again, instead the people will vote for the BNP and its allies to ditch the AL. The parties also believe that the AL will rig the next election, to perpetuate its rule at least for another term, unless ousted by a popular movement led by BNP. However, BNP-sponsored several scheduled political campaign against the government failed in the recent years due to lack of popular support.



The anti government parties alleged that the AL rigged the parliamentary elections held in January 5, 2014 and December 30, 2018, by stuffing ballot boxes on the midnight before the election day in connivance of corrupt administrative officials and members of law enforcing agencies. They also believe that since the last parliamentary election AL rigged all the by-elections and local polls.



US - based Human Rights Watch (HRW), an US based organization which comes up with harsh comments against the incumbent government of Bangladesh time to time, in a latest report published on January 13 last said Bangladesh government was not addressing the incidents of human rights violations which took place last year.



"The Bangladesh government made clear in 2021 it had no intention of addressing a pattern of grave abuses, including extrajudicial killings, torture and enforced disappearances by its security forces," HRW report said. The report published on HRW website said the Bangladesh authorities "cracked down on critics, journalists and even children who criticized the government or dared to question its response to the Covid-19 pandemic."



The HRW report has encouraged the opposition and anti-government parties in Bangladesh, to brand the incumbent government further as autocrat and human rights abuser. Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud described the US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW)'s latest statement on Bangladesh as "one-sided, unacceptable, and politically motivated". "After reading this, it seems that someone from Bangladesh might have drafted it and they (HRW) only published it after retouching, nothing else," he said.



"The existence of these types of organisations is good. But if the organisation gives statements for serving the interests of individuals and for political purposes by taking information from individuals of different countries, it makes the organisation questionable," he said.



On December 10, last year, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Bangladesh's elite paramilitary force, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), as well as seven of its current and former officers due to serious human rights violations. The list of individuals includes current and former RAB chiefs, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Benazir Ahmed respectively, as well as four former Additional Director Generals of Operations, Khan Mohammad Azad, Tofayel Mustafa Sorwar, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, and Mohammad Anwar Latif Khan. Additionally, the State Department imposed sanctions on two individuals, Benazir Ahmed and Lt. Col. Miftah Uddin Ahmed, a former commanding officer of RAB Unit 7.



These actions came at the last day of the virtual Democracy Summit organised by the White House, to which Bangladesh was not invited. Both of these actions, and particularly the imposition of sanctions, have irked the government of Bangladesh. Dhaka summoned the US Ambassador to Bangladesh and expressed its discontent. Describing the allegations of human rights violations as "outlandish" and "regrettable," the Bangladeshi government slammed the United States for leveling these allegations and imposing sanctions unilaterally. Thought Bangladesh has had a tumultuous history, a punitive measure against it of this scale is unprecedented.



However, such US sanctions is so detrimental for Bangladesh that its now needs to remove the sanctions by hook or by crook. Failing to convince the US to lift the sanction Bangladesh has lastly decided to appoint lobbyists to in the US. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Ministry recommended appointing lobbyists in the USA, especially to engage the US Congress.

The writer is business editor,

The Daily Observer











