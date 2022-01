NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Jan 18: The vaccination programme among the students of Nandigram Upazila in the district has started on Monday.

The students aged about 12 to 17 in the upazila will be brought under vaccination within next five days.

A total of 3,084 students of six schools have been vaccinated on the first day.

Nandigram Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shifa Nusrat inaugurated the programme at the UNO convention hall at around 10am.