13 nabbed with drugs in nine districts

A total of 13 people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in nine districts- Kurigram, Khulna, Bagerhat, Faridpur, Brahmanbaria, Barishal, Bhola, Munshiganj and Natore, in four days.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police detained two drug peddlers along with 38 kilograms of hemp in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The detained persons are Abdul Jalil, 35, a resident of Balatari Village, and Saiful Islam Babu, 19, of Shimulbari Boardhart area in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Yasin Ali conducted a drive in Jakurtul area at around 2:30pm and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari Police Station (PS), the arrested were sent to jail following the court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Rajib Kumar Roy confirmed the matter.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 150 grams of hemp from Dumuria Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Tariqul Islam Liton, 25, son of Md Sabuj Sheikh, a resident of Chuknagar Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chuknagar area at night, and arrested him along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Dumuria PS in this connection.

Dumuria PS OC Md Obaidur Rahman confirmed the matter.

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Police arrested a listed drug dealer along with 20 grams of hemp from Morrelganj Upazila in the district on Sunday afternoon.

The arrested person is Shamim Bepari, 45, son of Sobhan Bepari, a resident of Ward No. 3 under Morrelganj Municipality.

Morrelganj PS SI Malay Kumar said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Jutapatti Kheya Ghat area in the afternoon, and arrested Shamim along with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Morrelganj PS in this connection, the SI added.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Police arrested two listed drug dealers along with yaba tablets from Bhanga Upazila in the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are Mizanur Rahman Swapon Matubbar, 45, and Alkas Matubbar, 30,

Bhanga PS OC Selim Reza said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Goaldi area adjacent to Maligram Bazar under Chandra Union in the upazila at night, and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.

Both of the arrested were fugitive criminals in separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Bhanga PS.

However, the arrested were sent to jail on Sunday morning, the OC added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 500 yaba tablets in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The arrested person is Abdur Rahman Kalu Mia, 26, son of Shafi Uddin Mia, a resident of Chanpur Village under Paharpur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chanpur area at around 12:30pm and arrested him along with the yaba tablets from his residence.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bijoynagar PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

Aulia Bazar Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Shamsul Alam confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Two men have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district on Thursday and Friday.

Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 502 yaba tablets from Gournadi Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Bishwajit Banik, 40, son of Narayan Chandra Banik, a resident of Terchar Village in Muladi Upazila of the district.

Gournadi Model PS OC Md Afzal Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dakshin Palradi area in the upazila at night and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Saturday morning following a court order, the OC added.

Earlier, police arrested a drug dealer along with 1kg of hemp from Bandar PS area in the district on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested person is Mizanur Rahman, son of Abdur Rahman Tota Mia, a resident of Char Aicha Village under Char Kawa Union.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers raided Mizanur's house in the afternoon, and arrested him along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bandar PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.

Bandar PS SI Sajal Saha confirmed the matter.

TAZUMUDDIN, BHOLA: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 50 yaba tablets from Tazumuddin Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Alauddin, 35, son of Saiful Islam, a resident of Shibpur Village under Shamvupur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Shamim Sarder conducted a drive in Ward No. 1 Shibpur area at night, and arrested Alauddin along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested was sent to jail.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police arrested two people along with 10 yaba tablets from Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Gopal Mandol, 22, son of Dharma Mandol, and Nirob Mandol, 18, son of Ramjoy Mandol, residents of Brajerpara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers arrested them along with the yaba tablets from Brajerpara area at night.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Sreenagar PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Friday noon.

Sreenagar PS OC Md Aminul Islam confirmed the matter.

NATORE: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a young man along with 310 grams of heroin from Bonpara Bypass Road area in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested man is Mahfuzur Rahaman, 20, son of Md Ali of Noongola Rohanpur Village in Gomastapur Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

RAB-5 Natore Camp Commander ASP Forhad Hossain said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bonpara Bypass Road area and arrested him along with the heroin.

However, the arrested confessed his involvement in drug dealing in the area for long during primary interrogation.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed against him with Baraigram PS in this connection, the ASP added.











