Two commit suicide

A mentally-challenged man and a housewife reportedly committed suicide in Mymensingh and Munshiganj respectively in two days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A mentally-challenged man reportedly committed suicide in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Swapon, 45, son of late Barik Khan of Uttar Lamkain Village under Panchbagh Union of the upazila.

Police and family sources said, Swapon was mentally-challenged.

Relatives found him hanging from the ceiling in his room and informed the police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pagla Police Station (PS) Md Rasaduzzaman said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

SIRAJDIKHAN, MUNSIGANJ: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Sathi Akter, 30, was the wife of Md Harun, a resident of Uttar Rakhkhitpara area in the upazila.

Locals said family members of the deceased saw her hanging body in a room in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munsiganj General Hospital morgue.

Family members assumed that she might have committed suicide over an altercation with her husband.

Sirajdikhan PS OC Mohammad Borhan Uddin said, the reason behind the death will be known upon receiving the autopsy report.







