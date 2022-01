Ikhtiar Uddin Azad, Patnitala Upazila correspondent of The Daily Observer







Ikhtiar Uddin Azad, Patnitala Upazila correspondent of The Daily Observer and general secretary of Patnitala Press Club, receiving an honourary crest from Naogaon District AL President and ex-MP Md Abdul Malek in Sadar Upazila town on Tuesday. Social welfare organization Rupsi Naogoan honoured him at its sixth annual conference for his contribution to the field of journalism. photo: observer