Wednesday, 19 January, 2022, 8:49 PM
Home Countryside

SM Kamal Opens Triennial Conference At Bhangura

No alternative to AL government

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Our Correspondent

PABNA, Jan 18: SM Kamal Hossain, organising secretary of Central Awami League (AL), said on Tuesday Bangladesh Awami League is a traditional organisation of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, guarding the people of the country.
While inaugurating Bhangura Upazila AL's triennial conference virtually, he  made the remark as chief guest. "We are fine because Sheikh Hasina is here," he told the conference.     
One minute of silence was observed to recall martyrs in all democratic movements of the country including 1952-Language Movement and War of Liberation.
The conference was jointly presided over by upazila AL's President Lokman Hossain and General Secretary (GS) Engineer Abdur Razzak Pradhan.
He said conspirators destroyed the country and killed Bangabandhu and his family members; and they repeatedly attempted to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.  
He further said, anti-national forces are hatching conspiracy one after another to halt the tide of development and tarnish the image of the government and its global reputation; but Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina is dealing with every conspiracy in a strict manner.
In three consecutive terms, he said again, Sheikh Hasina's government has made an unimaginable contribution to the security of life and property; and her promising leadership has been recorded in constraining crime and making overall development.
He further said, today electricity has reached every house; the poverty rate has decreased; employment rate is on the rise. There is no alternative to AL government for socio-economic developments in the country, he maintained.
Golam Farooq Prince, MP, member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and district AL GS, was the keynote speaker.
Central AL Member Syed Abdul Awal Shamim, former state minister of home affairs Advocate Shamsul Haque Tuku, MP (Pabna-1), Ahmed Firoz Kabir, MP (Pabna-2) and Maqbool Hossain, MP (Pabna-3) spoke as special guest.
Among others, Sirajganj AL leader Jannat Ara Talukder Henry, Pabna Sadar Upazila AL President Mosharraf Hossain, Pabna District AL Organising Secretary Advocate Belayet Ali Billu, Labour Affairs Secretary Sardar Mithu Ahmed, Cultural Secretary Shawal Biswas, Bhangura Mayor and district Awami Youth Women's League President Advocate Arefa Khanam Shefali, District Swechchhasebak League President Khandaker Ahmed Sharif Dablu, District Juba League Joint Convener Shibli Sadiq, and district Chhatra League GS Tajul Islam  were present in the conference.


