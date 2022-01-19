70 detained on different charges in 3 dists

A total of 70 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Barishal and Pabna, in four days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 57 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Sunday night till Monday morning, detained 25 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, eight were drug addicts and the rest were detained of different charges. The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, police, in separate drives, arrested a total of 32 people on different charges from the district in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Of the arrested, 13 were detained from Puthia while seven from Bagmara, four from Bagha, two from Godagari, Mohanpur and Charghat each, and one from Tanore and Durgapur upazilas each.

Of them, 26 had arrest warrant, four drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The arrested were sent to jail following the court orders.

District Police Spokesman Additional Superintend of Police Ifte Khayer Alam confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Four outsider youths have been arrested with country-made sharp weapons from Government Syed Hatem Ali College hostel in the city.

They were arrested by Kotwali police from Shahid Alamgir Hostel of the college on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Rafsan Talukder of Gorsthan Road of the city, Azad of Ashraf Road in Battola area, Fuad Alam of the same area and Mumtahin Rahman of Gorachand Das Sarak.

Barishal Metropolitan Police sources on Saturday afternoon said a team from Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) launched a raid at Shahid Alamgir Hostel of Syed Hatem Ali College. At that time, the four outsiders were arrested with the sharp weapons kept inside a bag.

Several residential students of Shahid Alamgir Hostel alleged that several outsider youths had been living in the hostel occupying several rooms forcibly for a long time. General students of the hostel were always afraid of the outsider stalking youths. When the matter was informed, police raided the hostel on Friday night.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Model PS Azimul Karim said a case was filed against the arrested youths.

However, they were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

SANTHIA, PABNA: Police arrested nine people on charge of gambling from Santhia Upazila in the district on Friday evening.

The arrested persons are Akmal Sheikh, 5, Manik Sheikh, 55, Shahadat Hossain, 55, and Turab Hossain, 52, of Marichpuran Village; Imdadul, 45, and Zahid Hossain, 42, of Kashinathpur Village in the upazila; Matin, 58, of Sujanagar Upazila; and Meher Sheikh, 25, and Hashem, 45, of Aminpur Mastia Village.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kashinathpur Bazar area in the upazila in the evening and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Santhia PS, the arrested were produced before the court.

Santhia PS OC Ashif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the matter.











