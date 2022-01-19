Roushanara Begum

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Roushanara Begum, maternal grandmother of Belal Hossain Jewel, upazila correspondent of The Daily Observer, passed away on Monday night. She was 70.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Tuesday morning. Later she was buried in the family graveyard at Balurchar under Ramgoti Upazila.

She left behind four sons and five daughters to mourn her death.

Upazila Parishsad Chairman Sharaf Uddin Azad Sohel, Vice-President Rahid Hossain, Upazila Awami League's General Secretary Lecturer Abdul Wahed, Press Club President Rejaul Haq and Acting Chairman of Alexandar Union Council Didar Hossain condoled her death.



Fazlul Haque Manik

Fazlul Haque Manik Hawlader, forest and environment affairs secretary of Kamalnagar Upazila Awami League in the district, died of old-age complications at a hospital in Dhaka on Sunday noon. He was 70.

He left behind his wife, two sons, eight daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

He was a resident of Char Kadira area in the upazila.





