Wednesday, 19 January, 2022, 8:48 PM
Countryside

Two cops among three killed in road mishaps

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 252
Our Correspondent

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ, Jan 18: Two policemen and a RMG  worker were killed in separate road accidents in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Monday.
In one accident, two policemen were killed and another was injured in a road accident in the upazila on Monday evening.
The deceased were identified as Kazi Saleh Ahmed, son of Kazi Nurul Islam, a resident of Munsurabad village under Bhanga upazila in Faridpur, and S M Shariful Islam, son of Yunus Ali, of Charbhatpara village in Gopalganj.
They both were posted as sub-inspectors at Sonargaon Police Station (PS).
Citing locals, police said a private car carrying them fell into a roadside pond after its driver lost his control over the steering at Dattapara area at about 6:45pm.
Later, locals rescued them and rushed them to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor pronounced Saleh and Shariful dead.
Critically injured ASI Rafiqul was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon PS Mohammad Hafizur Rahman.
In another road mishap, a female RMG worker was run over by a truck in the upazila on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Sumi Akter, 20, wife of Sumon Mia, a resident of Juralia Village under Lohagara Upazila in Narail District.
She worked at Ananta Garments at Kanchpur under Sonargaon Upazila.
Locals said, Chattogram-bound truck hit the woman at Kanchpur at about 10pm when she was crossing a road, leaving her dead on the spot.
Bagha PS OC Sajjad Karim Khan confirmed the matter.


