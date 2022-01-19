Two cops among three killed in road mishaps

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ, Jan 18: Two policemen and a RMG worker were killed in separate road accidents in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Monday.

In one accident, two policemen were killed and another was injured in a road accident in the upazila on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Kazi Saleh Ahmed, son of Kazi Nurul Islam, a resident of Munsurabad village under Bhanga upazila in Faridpur, and S M Shariful Islam, son of Yunus Ali, of Charbhatpara village in Gopalganj.

They both were posted as sub-inspectors at Sonargaon Police Station (PS).

Citing locals, police said a private car carrying them fell into a roadside pond after its driver lost his control over the steering at Dattapara area at about 6:45pm.

Later, locals rescued them and rushed them to Sonargaon Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor pronounced Saleh and Shariful dead.

Critically injured ASI Rafiqul was shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon PS Mohammad Hafizur Rahman.

In another road mishap, a female RMG worker was run over by a truck in the upazila on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Sumi Akter, 20, wife of Sumon Mia, a resident of Juralia Village under Lohagara Upazila in Narail District.

She worked at Ananta Garments at Kanchpur under Sonargaon Upazila.

Locals said, Chattogram-bound truck hit the woman at Kanchpur at about 10pm when she was crossing a road, leaving her dead on the spot.

Bagha PS OC Sajjad Karim Khan confirmed the matter.









