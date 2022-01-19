Video
Home Countryside

Uma elected mayor of Natore Municipality

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Jan 18: Uma Chowdhury Jolly, nominated by Awami  League, has been elected Mayor of Natore Municipality. He got 20,659 votes while her nearest candidate Sheikh Emdadul Haque Al-Mamun,  independent candidate, got 13,782 votes. The voting was held on Sunday.
A.K.M. Shariful Islam, independent candidate, has won the mayoral post of Bagatipara Pourashava. He got 2,287 votes while his nearest candidate Moynur Sultan, independent candidate, got 2,188 votes. Md Aslam, district election officer, announced the result unofficially in the auditorium of N.S. Govt. College in Natore on Sunday night.
Prianka Devi Pal, Bagatipara Upazila Nirbahi Officer, announced the result in her own office.


