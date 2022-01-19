Forming Char Development Board demanded



Gaibandha DC Aliur Rahman speaking to char-dwellers in Sadar Upazila on Monday. photo: observer

"As the char people live in the remote areas, it is not possible to provide all state-run facilities by the government and non-government service providers from the main land timely and properly; as a result, the char-dwellers are deprived of getting state-run facilities, and in this way, they are always victimised to disparity. To eliminate the inequality, they demanded of the government to form Char Development Board/Authority as early as possible".

They made the appeal to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aliur Rahman while he was visiting the char areas and talking to the char-dwellers of Sadar Upazila on Monday to see the lifestyle of the remote char people directly and to know about their problems.

The char-dwellers also requested the DC to present the issue in the forthcoming DCs' conference to be held in Dhaka to draw the attention of the present government.

In response, DC Aliur Rahman assured them of informing the matter to the higher authorities concerned for taking necessary steps in this regard.

Additional DC-General Md Sadequr Rahman, Sadar UNO Rafiul Alam, development worker Aftab Hossain and Public Relations Officer of SKS Foundation Ashraful Alam accompanied the team during the visit of the DC.





