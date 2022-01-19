Video
Wednesday, 19 January, 2022
latest 'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away      
Home Foreign News

Metsola elected youngest EU parliament chief

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 304

STRASBOURG, Jan 18: Maltese politician Roberta Metsola was elected head of the European Parliament on Tuesday, the youngest person ever to clinch the job, but fanning controversy for her opposition to abortion.
The appointment of the centre-right 43-year-old from the EU's smallest nation comes a week after the sudden death of outgoing centre-left parliament president David Sassoli, who was already due to step down this month as part of the power-sharing pact.
Metsola -- a member of the largest bloc, the European People's Party -- won a sweeping majority with 458 votes in a secret ballot after a deal between the leading political groupings. She becomes the third woman to head the chamber.
MEPs applauded and sang "Happy Birthday" as Metsola scooped the top job on the day she turned 43 -- becoming the youngest ever head of the legislature.     -AFP


