Indonesia names new capital Nusantara

JAKARTA, Jan 18: Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday passed a law approving the relocation of its capital from slowly sinking Jakarta to a site 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) away on jungle-clad Borneo island that will be named "Nusantara".

Home to more than 30 million people in its greater metro area, Jakarta has long been plagued by serious infrastructure problems and flooding exacerbated by climate change, with experts predicting up to a third of the city could be underwater by 2050.

The new capital will cover about 56,180 hectares (216 square miles) in East Kalimantan province on the Indonesian part of Borneo, which the country shares with Malaysia and Brunei. In all, 256,142 hectares have been set aside for the project, with the additional land intended for potential future expansion.

"Nusantara", which means "archipelago", was chosen from a list of 80 names. -AFP









