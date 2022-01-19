Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 January, 2022, 8:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away      
Home Sports

Spezia strike late as they stop AC Milan topping Serie A

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270

Spezia's Colombian forward Kevin Agudelo (C) celebrates at the end of the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Spezia on January 17, 2022 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. photo: AFP

Spezia's Colombian forward Kevin Agudelo (C) celebrates at the end of the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and Spezia on January 17, 2022 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. photo: AFP

MILAN, JAN 18: Emmanuel Gyasi coolly finished a 96th minute counter-attack to give Spezia their first Serie A victory away to AC Milan, 2-1, on Monday night.
Milan gave up a 1-0 lead as they missed a chance to overtake neighbours Inter at the top of Serie A, while third-place Napoli closed to within two points with a 2-0 win in Bologna.
In the late game, Fiorentina crushed dispirited Genoa 6-0 to jump sixth.
Milan dominated much of the game but spurned a host of chances.
In the 44th minute, Rafael Leao escaped behind the Spezia defence but was flattened by goalie Ivan Provedel kicking wildly at the bouncing ball.
Theo Hernandez fired the penalty wide.
A minute later Leao escaped again and this time reached the ball first and lobbed Provedel to give Milan the lead.
Spezia hit back when Kevin Agudelo, finding a huge hole in the home defence, tapped in a low Daniele Verde cross at the near post after 64 minutes.
As the game entered five minutes of added time, Junior Messias put the ball in the net for Milan, but the referee had already whistled for a foul rather than allow the home team the advantage.
Milan coach Stefano Pioli blamed that decision for what happened next.
"We lost our lucidity after having suffered an injustice, it's a shame," Pioli told Italian broadcaster DAZN.
"The responsibility is ours but it must be shared tonight with the referee. It's all the more strange that he didn't whistle for half-fouls during the whole game and now he whistles when the ball is on our player's foot."
Milan applied frenzied pressure and Provedel made three saves from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The first was from a close-range shot, the second from a curling free kick and the third, and best, to claw away a looping header dropping just under the bar.
Spezia sprung one last counter-attack. Victor Kovalenko rolled the ball across the penalty area to Gyasi, who, with the game on the line, carefully controlled then coolly placed the ball inside the far post.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real Madrid legend and 6-time European Cup winner Paco Gento dies
Spezia strike late as they stop AC Milan topping Serie A
Medvedev plays down missing Djokovic as he begins title charge
China drops plans to sell Olympic tickets as virus cases rise
Lewandowski and Putellas win FIFA 'Best' awards
'Proud' Murray wins five-set epic on return to Australian Open
Deposed captains Kohli, De Kock gear up for one-day series
Chamika Gunasekara out of series against Zimbabwe


Latest News
Covid-19:Positivity rate rises to 25.11%
Bangladesh remains open to foreign observers in next polls: FM
16 human skeletons stolen from Sirajganj graveyard
Colleagues, friends bid tearful adieu to journalist Habibur Rahman
BNP's focus on polls-time neutral govt, not EC: Gayeshwar
Man, son get life imprisonment in murder case
7 more dengue cases reported in 24 hrs
Genocide: Hearings on Myanmar objections at ICJ from Feb 21-28
Shah Rukh Khan is back on social media!
176 businesspeople to be honoured by Commerce Ministry on Thursday
Most Read News
Zia’s 86th birth anniversary celebrated
School shut after all teachers test Covid-19 positive
Actress Shimu's body found in sacks, husband among 2 held
BSC earns net profit of Tk 72.20cr in last fiscal
Classes to move online if needed: Dipu Moni
19 held in Rajshahi on different charges
Afghan earthquake death toll rises to 26
Shimu murder: Husband, his friend on remand
Medical admission test likely to be held April 1
Libya's parliament speaker calls for new government
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft