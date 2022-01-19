Video
latest 'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away      
Home Sports

Medvedev plays down missing Djokovic as he begins title charge

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228

MELBOURNE, JAN 18: Daniil Medvedev has played down talk of being the Australian Open favourite in the absence of nine-time winner Novak Djokovic as he made a winning start to his campaign in Melbourne on Tuesday.
The Russian world number two, who is looking for back-to-back Grand Slam crowns after beating Djokovic in last year's US Open final, negotiated an unruffled 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) win over Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen in 1hr 54min on Rod Laver Arena.
Medvedev is aiming to go one better than last year's losing final appearance against Djokovic -- and with the world number one back home in Serbia after his deportation, the Russian is the prime candidate for the title.
"It was the same at the US Open. I had six tough matches against tough opponents to get in the final and then I had Novak to beat," he explained.
"And it's the same, no matter how I do here, how far I go, if I'm in the final, who I play, it's not gonna be easy and you need to show your best to win a slam."    -AFP


