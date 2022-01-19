Video
Sports

Chamika Gunasekara out of series against Zimbabwe

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Bipin Dani

Sri Lanka's fast bowler Chamika Gunasekara is out of the ongoing series against Zimbabwe, it is learnt.
The 22-year-old right-arm pacer must be considering himself to be the "unlucky" player as he could bowl only one over on his debut match against Zimbabwe on Sunday but had to leave the field following the hamstring injury.  
"He has left the team hotel and headed for home", the SLC source said exclusively.     
"He has been advised to rest and may be out for about 4-6 weeks".
Good news for the visiting Zimbabwe team was that their Indian head coach Lalchand Rajput was given a green signal to join the squad.
"Yes, in his last PCR test done on Monday, he was tested negative and headed to Kandy Tuesday morning", one of the sources said from Colombo.
The second ODI between the two teams was played on a different pitch and not on the first wicket, where the Sri Lankan team had won.





