BPL to be held at seven venues

The upcoming Bangladesh Premier League football, which is scheduled to start from February 3, will be held at seven venues across the country.

The decision has been unanimously taken at a Professional League Management Committee's (PLMC) second regular meeting held on Tuesday at Bangladesh Football Federation's (BFF) conference room BFF senior vice president and PLMC's chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy, MP, in the chair.

The seven venues are Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium, Gopalganj, Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi, Gazipur, Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet, Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi, Shaheed Dhirendra Nath Stadium, Cumilla, Birshreshtha Fligh Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj and Bashundhara Sports Complex.

The meeting also decided to stage the U-18 Football League with the participation of U-18 team of all the twelve clubs of BPL. The fixture of the league however will be finalized in the PLMC's next meeting.

PLMC's deputy chairman Abdur Rahim and BFF's general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, were among others, also present in the meeting. -BSS





