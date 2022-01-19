Players, support staff test Covid-19 positive ahead of BPL

Some of the players and support staff of franchisees have tested Covid-19 positive as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gears up for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), slated to begin on Friday.

The BCB started Covid-19 testing yesterday as the players and the staff of the six franchises take the preparation to enter into the bio-bubble.

BCB chief physician Debashis Chowdhury said a few came back positive in the yesterday's test.

"We started the mandatory Covid-19 tests of the players and support staff of the BPL franchisees yesterday and we had got a few positive cases so far," Debashish told the reporters here today.

He however didn't reveal the name of players and support staff who tested positive.

But the BCB medical sources said those who tested positive had mild symptoms and were kept in isolation. However, with omicron variant creating mayhem around the world, it is challenging for BCB to organize the BPL, keeping everyone safe. But the cricket apex body is adamant to make it successful, giving the players, support staff and other stakeholders a highest safety. -BSS







