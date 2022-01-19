

Pinky first Tigress to score 1k T20 runs

The hard-hitter came to bat on Tuesday against Malaysia remaining two short off the milestone which she achieved from the last ball of the seventh over of Bangladesh's batting innings. She played a knock for a single against Nur Arianna Natsya to write her name on the history.

Pinky remained unbeaten scoring seven runs as Bangladesh beat Malaysia by eight wickets chasing 49 runs. She took 64 innings to achieve the feat. This is the first ever record by any batter of Bangladesh women's team to reach 1,000-run's corner stone in any format.

Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty is the 2nd leading T20i scorer for Bangladesh, who bagged 861 runs off 50 innings.

Pinky, 28, is the 2nd leading Bangladesh scorer in WODI with 841 runs, hurrying ODI skipper Rumana Ahmed, who is leading the chart with 893 runs.









