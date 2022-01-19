Video
'Masud Rana' creator Qazi Anwar Hossain passes away      
Sports

Tigresses trounce Malaysia by eight wickets

ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022

Published : Wednesday, 19 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh players celebrate during CWG Qualifier 2022. photo: ICC

The Bangladesh National Women's Cricket team banged hosts Malaysia by eight wickets in their first match of the ICC Commonwealth Games Qualifier 2022.
Bangladesh opted to chase winning the toss on Tuesday at Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur and bundled home girls on pity 49. Skipper Winifred Duraisingam was the leading Malaysian scorer with 12 while Mas Elysa scored 11 as the 2nd hosts' diva to reach a two digit figure. Rest of the batters made telephonic digits.
Rumana Ahmed hunted two wickets spending four runs only from his stipulated two overs while Suraiya Azim took as many wickets from four overs allowing seven runs. Besides, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akther and Ritu Moni got one wicket apiece for seven, fifteen and five runs respectively.
Chasing a 50-runs' ordinary target, Tigresses reached on 53 from eight overs losing the wickets of both the openers to confirm the victory. Sharmin Sultana posted quick 28 runs off 19 deliveries with four boundaries and one over boundary while Murshida Khatun collected half of Sharmin's accumulation from 16 balls hitting one boundary.
Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty and Fargana Haque Pinky remained unbeaten to finish their task. Joty was batting on three and Pinky was on seven.
Nur Arianna Natsya grasped both the Bangladesh wickets spending 14 runs from two overs.
Rumana named the Player of the Match for her outstanding spell of two for two.
Tigresses will play against Kenya today while they will take on Scotland and Sri Lanka on January 23 and 24 correspondingly before departing Kuala Lumpur on January 25.
The XXII Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England in July-August 2022. Women's cricket is one of the disciplines at the Games and will be a Twenty20 event.





