Hasan hopes next general polls to be held transparently like NCC

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the next Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections will be held peacefully, neutrally and in a transparent manner like Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls.

"Narayanganj City Corporation polls were

held yesterday. There was no unstable situation from the very beginning of the polls' campaign to the date of the elections. Besides, the polls of five municipalities were also held very peacefully where four Awami League candidates have won. I hope that the next general elections will be fantastic too like the Narayanganj City Corporation polls," he said.

The minister stated these addressing the inaugural function of the daily 'Bhorer Akash' at an auditorium of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) in the capital.

Hasan said Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's popularity has increased from earlier and it has been proved in the yesterday's elections.

He said though BNP fled from the polls, but the party took part in the elections in different ways. They (BNP) have realized their popularity and there is no scope of creating confusion, he added.

"I hope that the concerned will refrain from spreading confusion," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

The minister urged the journalists to write about the development and progress of the country side by side with irregularities.

He said the country (Bangladesh) left behind India in per capita income. The position of Bangladesh is third among the 20 countries in achieving positive GDP growth during the COVID-19 epidemic, he added.

But, he said, there was no discussion about the achievements in the country's newspapers. It is the ethical responsibility of the mass media to publish the story of development of the nation, he added.

Prime Minister's former health advisor Dr Syed Modasser Ali, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists president Omar Faruque, Dhaka Union of Journalists president Quddus Affrad and publisher of the daily Nuruzzaman Abdullah, among others, addressed the function with its editor Khaled Faruque in the chair. -BSS