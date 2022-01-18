Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 9:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Noor contracts Covid again

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

Actor-politician Asaduz-zaman Noor has contracted Covid-19 for the second time after giving sample to join a parliament session.
His test report came back positive on Sunday, said Ahkam Ullah, general secretary of Bangladesh Abritti Samanyay Parishad. Noor is also a reciter.
The former minister was receiving treatment at home following the doctor's advice. "He has no other health issues," said Ahkam.
Noor, an MP from Nilphamari-2, had recovered from COVID after he had tested positive for the disease in December last year.
The 75-year-old had worked as the cultural affairs minister in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's cabinet. He is now a member of the parliamentary standing committee on the cultural affairs ministry.
He won Bangladesh's highest civilian honour, Swadhinata Padak or Independence Award, in 2018 for his contribution to culture.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hasan hopes next general polls to be held transparently like NCC
Xi warns global confrontation ‘invites catastrophic consequences’
Noor contracts Covid again
DC conference starts today
BNP spent a lot on lobbying by US firm: Shahriar
Ivy visits Taimur with sweets, flowers
Negative & anti-dev politics defeated in NCC polls: Quader
Covid spike continues


Latest News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake
Attorney general tests positive for Covid-19
BNP spent a lot on lobbying by US firm: Shahriar
US calls on N.Korea to cease its missile launches
Rajshahi records 182 new cases for Covid-19
Housewife 'kills self' in Munsiganj
Rising trend of Covid cases ominous: DGHS
AL places 4 proposals over EC formulation
2 cops killed as car plunges into ditch
Most Read News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
Death of TH Khan: SC suspends judicial activities
Gunmen kill more than 50 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say
China's birth rate at record low in 2021: official
SUST students on indefinite movement demanding VC's resignation
Fire at Postogola garment factory doused
Taimur blames EVM manipulation for his defeat
Asaduzzaman Noor hospitalised with COVID-19
Shahid Ullah wins Noakhali mayoral post for second time
Covid infection rate increases in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], online[email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft