The three-day Deputy Commissioners (DC) conference starts today with at least 275 proposals, where more than 50 per cent proposals were repeated from the previous years' including giving the field level administration more authorities to work smoothly.

This year, the DCs' conference will be held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

On the first day of the conference on January 18, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the conference virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban at 10am.

According to the

programme, there will be a total of 25 sessions including 21 working sessions. There will be 7 sessions on the first day, 8 on the second day and 10 on the third day.

Like the Prime Minister, the President will also brief the DCs virtually from his Bangabhaban office.

In addition, the DCs will also have virtual courtesy meetings with Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury and Chief Justice Hasan Foyez Siddiqui.

On this occasion, the DCs have sent around 275 proposals on various issues to the Cabinet Division.

According to the proposals, the DCs and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) want more powers in field administration. Proposals have been sent to the Cabinet Division seeking additional powers on a number of issues, including licensing of firearms and certification of microfinance institutions.

The same picture was found analyzing the 275 proposals sent by DCs of 64 districts.

It is learned that according to the 'Duties and Functions of the Deputy Commissioner-2011', there are specific 62 issues that the DCs usually take care of. The responsibilities of the DCs have increased in the last one decade.

At the same time, there is an opportunity for the DCs to carry out their responsibilities in any matter related to the interests of the government at the district level and UNOs at the upazila level other than the written authorities.

Despite all this, the DCs have given proposals to take up development projects in line with the characteristics of the district concerned. They have come up with suggestions to change the necessary laws and policies.

According to analysts, DC and UNO already have a lot of power in the field administration. Even then, they have proposed to establish their own jurisdiction on some other issues. So that it is clear that they want to have more power.

According to the proposals of the DCs, a valid license is issued by the government on the basis of a police investigation report. The Moulvibazar DC has proposed to add the provision of taking the opinion of the Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO) in this regard. As logic, he said, it would help the authorities to select qualified persons for getting a firearm and it would increase authority of the UNOs to control the law and order activities in upazila.

The DC of Natore has proposed to include section 228 of the Penal Code of 1860 under the Mobile Courts Act-2009.

The section of the Penal Code states, "If a person intentionally insults or obstructs a public servant while he is engaged in any stage of judicial proceedings, he shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or up to one thousand taka and any amount will be punished with fine or both."

The DC of Jhalokathi proposed to handover the authority to transfer of district and upazila level employees to the Divisional Commission and DC Office respectively.

The Dhaka DC has proposed to handover the authority of appointing all the posts of Class III (Grade 11-16) employees under the Divisional Selection Board (DSB).

A proposal has been made by the Deputy Commissioner of Barisal to form a committee headed by DC to coordinate SMEs and micro-credits.

The DC of Madaripur has suggested that the non-government organizations providing micro-loans should take certificates from the DCs. He also said that there should be a compulsion in this regard.

On the other hand, DCs of Sylhet and Magura have proposed to get authority to play a roles in project preparations, implementations and monitoring activities.

Comilla DC has proposed to form development planning and project committee at district level.

The DC of Faridpur has proposed to include the DCs as members of syndicates in public and private universities and medical colleges and hospitals.

Arguing for his proposal, he said the DCs want to help the authorities during any kinds of movement and strike in educational institutions as district magistrates. If they are included as members in the universities located in the district, it will be helpful to control the law and order situation including ensuring learning environment in the institutions.

On the other hand, the DC of Netrokona has proposed the nomination of representatives in the District Shilpakala Academy through the Divisional Commissioners and DCs.

Rangamati DC has asked to form tourism management committee at the district level.

The DC of Madaripur has requested to transfer the Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officers to other districts from their own districts. As these officers are working in their upazilas and unions, they personally involved in many social issues including local politics. This hinders their performance.

The DCs and UNOs want to involve themselves in coordinating government-approved manpower recruiting agencies. In the proposal, Dhaka DC said that if the district and upazila administration coordinates with the agencies, the expatriate workers will be free from the clutches of the middlemen.

The DCs want to be the head of owner-worker coordination committee in all districts.

The DCs of Rajbari, Kishoreganj, Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Jhalokati and Patuakhali districts have demanded rational allocation in voluntary fund for all deputy commissioners.

The DC of Khagrachhari has proposed to give 30 percent of the basic salary as unconditional allowance for all government employees in the hill districts.

At present in this area, there is a rule to pay 30 percent of the basic salary as additional allowance.

The DC of Sunamganj has proposed to introduce education allowance for their children if a government employee dies while working. Chuadanga DC has recommended to upgrade all third class districts to second class.

The DC of Thakurgaon suggested the government to organize 'Upazila Nibarhi Officer Conference' with UNOs at the divisional level.









