Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 9:01 AM
Ivy visits Taimur with sweets, flowers

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Razu Ahmed

Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) Mayor-elect Selina Hayat Ivy offers sweets to her nearest rival candidate Taimur Alam Khandaker at the latter's house on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Narayanganj, Jan, 17: Selina Hayat Ivy on Monday visited Taimur Alam Khandaker at his home a day after winning for the third time as mayor of Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC).
The BNP leader and his family greeted the Awami League leader after she arrived at Taimur's house in the city's Masdair with flowers and sweets.
The two leaders spoke to the media at a joint press conference later. Ivy defeated Taimur, who fought the election as an independent candidate, with a margin of nearly 67,000 votes, bagging about 160,000 votes.
The turnout was 50 percent in the city of around 525,000 voters.
She told journalists at her home earlier on Monday that she had wanted to meet 'Taimur Kaka (uncle)', but he had not been at home.
"He is senior to me. I had worked on his advice in the past and continue to do so. I will certainly do the jobs he stated in his manifesto that can be done easily," said Ivy.
No untoward situation or clash was reported in any polling centre during the elections.
Salina Hayat Ivy told media at his house that the gap had not narrowed in any way. EVMs were very slow. Women voters had to stand in queue for a long
time. Many voters could not vote. For this, the vote may have decreased a bit.
"I had to face various types of conspiracies and it is not easy to tackle them, she said.
Selina Hayat Ivy also said the election was held in a festive atmosphere in Narayanganj. But the whole country was worried, as far as I know. The law enforcement agencies were on alert.
"There must be various equations in the election, my opponent is very strong," she said.
The NCC, the seventh-largest city corporation in the country, was formed by merging old Narayanganj and Kadamrasul municipalities in 2011.
Selina Hayat Ivy, then AL rebel candidate, won that election, getting 65% of the total 180,048 votes.
Her rival, Awami League candidate Shameem Osman, got 78,705 votes, 28% of the total votes. BNP withdrew candidature for a strategic reason in the 2011 election, which went in favour of the 'rebel' candidate Ivy.
In the second election held in 2016, Ivy contested as the Awami League candidate and won the election with 174,602 votes. Her main rival lawyer Sakhawat Hossain got 96,700 votes.


« PreviousNext »

