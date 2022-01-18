Video
Negative & anti-dev politics defeated in NCC polls: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said negative and anti-development politics were defeated in the elections of Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC).
"Those who practice the politics of conspiracy and negative propaganda have faced debacle," said Quader while speaking at a press conference at his residence here.
The ruling party general secretary thanked all including the people of Narayanganj, election commission for holding a participatory, peaceful and neutral election in Narayanganj.
People participated in
NCC polls spontaneously and cast their votes amid festivity that reflected a clear victory of democracy, he said, adding that it is a victory of democracy that is marching ahead with the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Quader said those who criticized voting through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and the Election Commission (EC) termed NCC election as the best one.    -BSS


