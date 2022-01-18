Covid spike continues

The country witnessed 10 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Monday. The death tally stands 29,154. Some 6,676 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,624,387.

Besides, 427 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,553,320 and overall recovery rate at 95.62, according to a press release

issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 20.88 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.66 per cent and the death rate at 1.71 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 31,980 samples.

Of the 10 deceased, four were male and six female and they were aged between 31-90 years old. Among the deaths, seven were reported in the Dhaka division, two in Chattogram, and one in Barishal division.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's total tally of Omicron cases reached 33 with detection of three more cases on Wednesday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.5 million lives and infected over 327 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 266 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.







