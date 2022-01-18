Govt likely to inaugurate 3 mega projects by this year

The government is planning to inaugurate three mega projects - the Padma Bridge, Metrorail and Karnafuli Tunnel - by the end of this year.

Of the projects, it has a plan to inaugurate the Padma Bridge and the Metrorail project by March 26 this year, the Independence Day and the Karnafuli Tunnel by December 16, the Victory Day of the country.

According to the officials concerned, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to inaugurate the projects as a rare gift to the people on the golden jubilee of independence.

Among mega projects, the Padma Bridge is likely to be opened first. Most works of the Padma Bridge were completed in December last year. Preliminary decision has been taken to inaugurate it on March 26 this year. Preparations are underway.

According to sources, the people involved in the project are working tirelessly to complete the work

at the right time.

However, the project is expected to be completed on June 30 this year. It may be inaugurated three months ahead of time on Independence Day. The rest of the work will be done later.

Earlier, at the end of the ECNEC meeting on January 4, the Minister of State for Planning Shamsul Alam said Padma Bridge, Metro Rail and Karnafuli Tunnel will be opened this year.

However, he said the ECNEC meeting on that day informed that the Padma Bridge project would be opened in June 2022. The Karnafuli Tunnel will be opened in October this year. In addition, Metrorail will be opened in December 2022.

But Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wants to inaugurate these dream projects on those historic days to make Independence Day and Victory Day more meaningful. However, it will be open for traffic in June, October and December, planning Commission sources said.

On the other hand, the Metrorail project will be launched in December this year. If only the Padma Bridge is launched, the additional gross domestic product GDP) growth will increase by 1.2 percent.

Metrorail has not yet projected growth. All in all, growth will increase.

According to the bridge department, appropriate steps have been taken to complete the construction of the Padma Bridge by June 2022 on time. By November 2021, 100 percent (2917) roadways and 2959 railway slabs have been laid. The cumulative physical progress of the main bridge is 95.25 percent. The cumulative financial progress of the Padma Bridge project is 87.69 percent and the overall physical progress is 89 percent.

Project officials said 95.25 percent of the work on the Padma Bridge has already been completed. In other words, the rest of the work of the main bridge is only 4.75 percent. It is expected that vehicles will be able to move on the Padma Bridge by June 2022.

It will be inaugurated three months ago on March 26

The main structure of the 6.15-kilometre-long Padma Bridge was completed on December 10, 2020. The Double-decker Bridge, with road and rail tracks, was estimated to cost around $1.21 billion in 2007 but the cost has increased to $3.86 billion, almost three times more than the original estimate.

The rail link through Padma Bridge will improve accessibility of Dhaka with central and south western regions of the country.

The estimated cost of the rail link project is $4.63 billion of which 85 percent will be provided by China through Exim Bank of China under an agreement.

According to sources, 2,918 roadway slabs, 2,959 railway slabs and 5,834 share pockets have been installed in the main bridge.

In Mawa and Jajira viaducts, 437 out of 438 super tee girders and 64 out of 64 railway eye girders have been installed.

Out of 12,390 parpet walls, 12,254 installations have been completed. Work on the road connecting the bridge and the service area has already been completed.

Besides, the work of gas pipeline has progressed 49.35 percent and work of 400 kV power line has progressed 72 percent. The main bridge has a total of 41 trusses, all of which have already been installed. Its length is 6,150 meters or 6.15 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the overall physical progress of the Bangabandhu Tunnel project to be constructed under the river Karnafuli in the port city of Chittagong is 77.50 percent.

Boring work has already been completed including the replacement of the ring of a tunnel tube with a length of 2450 m.

Work is currently underway to build the necessary internal infrastructure for the tunnel tube. About 2425.0 meter has been completed so far.

The project is expected to be completed within the stipulated time. According to the bridge department, the progress of the section from Metrorail Line-6 from Uttara third phase to Agargaon is 79.61 percent.

The total cost of the project is estimated at Tk 22,000 crore. Metrorail has already been piloted.

Metrorail is expected to start passenger transport on the route in December next year, with load and performance tests being carried out.

Work is progressing at a fast pace. The Metrorail line from Diabari to Agargaon has already been completed. Agargaon to Motijheel work is going on.

The work of laying a 1.5-kilometer railway line in this part has already been completed. The construction work of the stations in this part is also going on at a fast pace.









