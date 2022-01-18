Draft law on search committee to form EC gets cabinet nod

Keeping the provision of search committee to form an Election Commission (EC) the Cabinet on Monday gave its final approval to a draft law 'The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners' Appointment Act - 2022".

The approval was given at the cabinet meeting held in the cabinet room of the Jatiya Sangsad with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed reporters at secretariat.

In response to a query, whether the draft law will be placed before the ongoing session of the Jatiya Sangsad for passage, the Cabinet Secretary hoped that it wouldn't take much time to finalize the draft after getting the opinion of the Law Ministry.

As per the proposed law, a search committee will be formed for the formation of the Election Commission. The commission will be formed following the recommendations of the search committee.

According to the draft law, a six-member search committee will be formed led by an Appellate Division judge nominated by the Chief Justice.

Besides, a high court division judge, Comptroller General of Accounts, Chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission and two representatives nominated by the President will be its member.

The Cabinet Division will provide secretarial assistance to the committee, he added.

The search committee will recommend names of the candidates and then the President will give the final appointments, the Cabinet Secretary said.

According to the draft law, the search committee will recommend the names of the eligible persons who are above 50 years for appointing as CEC and EC.

The persons must have to have the experience of at least 20 years of serving the government, semi-government, private or judicial positions.

The law also mentioned the qualification and disqualifications of the persons to be appointed as the CEC and ECs.

The persons who were declared abnormal by any court would not be eligible for the posts. At the same time, those, who were declared defaulters and bankrupt, would not be eligible for the posts until they get immunity by the court.

Those who are loyal to any other countries or have citizenship of other countries will also not be eligible for the posts.

Those who are convicted for minimum two years of imprisonment by any court for any offense of moral decay or anyone convicted by the International Crime Tribunals would not be eligible for the posts.

Those who have served in any similar position earlier would be ineligible for the posts, according to the law.

The previously formed Election Commissions (EC) will also get protection under the new law.

With the tenure of the current Election Commission (EC) led by Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda expiring on February 14, President M Abdul Hamid invited registered political parties from December 2 for talks to form a new EC.

According to the EC data, a total of 39 political parties are registered, of which the president has invited 32 parties to the talks.

BNP and some other political parties have stayed away from the dialogue. Describing the ongoing dialogue on the reconstitution of the EC as 'pointless', BNP standing committee decided not to take part in the talks with the President.

Most of the parties that attended the talks, have called for the formulation of a law on EC formation according to Article 118 of the constitution.

A similar initiative of presidential talks with the political parties ahead of the formation of a new EC was also taken in 2012 and 2016.

The ruling Awami League (AL) is going to join the ongoing presidential talks later in the day.







