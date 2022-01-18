Hospitals won’t be able to take patients soon: Health Minister

The Health Minister Zahid Maleque has warned in advance that there will be no place for admission of patients into the country's hospitals in the next one-and-a-half months due to the increasing rate of coronavirus infection.

Zahid Maleque came up with the remark at a press briefing at the secretariat on Monday.

"We're administering vaccine and at the same time the number of people infected with Omicron and Delta variants is growing by leaps and bounds. We are a little worried and panicked."

Last year, the Delta variant infection rate rose to

29-30 per cent. It will not take long to reach 30 per cent. The number of hospital admissions is also increasing. If this continues, there will be no place for hospitalization in the next one-and-a-half months, he said.

About booster dose of vaccine, he said, "We are going with booster dose of vaccine. There has not been much progress in the booster dose because not everyone has met six months limitation.

So far we have been able to give about seven lakh booster doses. First the booster dose was given to 60 years of old and the front-liners. From now on, 50 year olds will get booster dose. The Prime Minister has given this approval in this regard, he said.

Earlier, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam also informed after the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had directed to reduce the minimum age to 50 for Covid-19 vaccine booster dose instead of 60.

"We have not yet decided to vaccinate children under the age of 12," he said, referring to the lack of specific guidelines for school going children under the age of 12 in the face of rising uptake of the new variant Omicron in the country as World Health Organization (WHO) has not given us the decision yet."

Children can go to school in person and also attend virtual classes, there are two options. But it depends on the parents and the school authorities. We cannot make this decision. The Ministry of Education will make this decision."

Zahid Maleque further said, "Now most of the people in the country are infected with Omicron. Omicron has now risen to 69 percent which was 13 per cent before. We have received this information in the last 10 days. We think the rate will be the same outside Dhaka."

The minister called on all to wear face masks and said, "Everyone has to follow the hygiene rules. The transmission did not increase as fast as it did in the case of Delta variant. If people act recklessly, it will continue to grow."









