Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 January, 2022, 9:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Country facing acute gas crisis

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Shahnaj Begum

The country is facing severe gas crisis as Bibiyana Gas Field has been under 'maintenance' and LNG import from Summit FSRU has shut down due to technical glitch that has cut around 500 mmcf of gas from the pipeline on an average per day.
Power plants, CNG stations, Tea gardens has been facing acute gas crises for the last few months, interrupted LNG supply has also pushed the entire industries to a vulnerable situation.
To manage the situation, the government is cutting gas supply to the power plants, industries, commercial places, CNG stations and residential areas.
Admitting the situation, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid sat with the officials of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company (TGTDCL) and Petrobangla and formed a monitoring team to solve the problem.
Following the meeting, Nasrul Hamid said, "We are working to fix the glitch...it will take some time to manage the situation."
According to the Power Development Board (PDB) all of its high cost
fuel/diesel based power plants are now in operation to continue the power generation at its normal pace.
The country is running short of 1,000 mmcf gas per day. Petrobnagla is now supplying 1,000 mmcf to 1,100 mmcf gas per day against regular demand for 1,400 mmcf gas.
Managing Director Harunur Rashid Molla of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd said they were trying to make the supply normal by next seven days.
The supply disruption during winter caused by condensate deposited in pipes has worsened this time because the government failed to buy LNG from the spot market (last month), where prices have gone up significantly.
There was no supply between 9:00am and 1:00pm in different part of Dhaka city.
Many people of Mirpur, Tejgaon, Rajabazar, Jigatola, Mohammadpur, Adabar, Bhatara, Badda, Gendaria, Turag, Uttar Khan, Dakkhin Khan, part of Mirpur, Pallabi,Dhanmondi complained that they had been facing acute gas crisis for the last couple of months and that the situation had worsened for the last one week.
The country's gas demand is about 3,700 mmcfd whereas it is getting 2,800 to 2,900 mmcfd, said a Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) official.
Officials attributed the dearth of supply to the reduced import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in recent months.
The country needs at least 525 mmcfd of imported LNG to keep the supply normal.
"LNG deficit is the main problem ... it dropped to around 300 mmcfd in the middle of January. We have been getting 350 mmcfd for the last five days," official said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hasan hopes next general polls to be held transparently like NCC
Xi warns global confrontation ‘invites catastrophic consequences’
Noor contracts Covid again
DC conference starts today
BNP spent a lot on lobbying by US firm: Shahriar
Ivy visits Taimur with sweets, flowers
Negative & anti-dev politics defeated in NCC polls: Quader
Covid spike continues


Latest News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
At least 12 killed in Afghan earthquake
Attorney general tests positive for Covid-19
BNP spent a lot on lobbying by US firm: Shahriar
US calls on N.Korea to cease its missile launches
Rajshahi records 182 new cases for Covid-19
Housewife 'kills self' in Munsiganj
Rising trend of Covid cases ominous: DGHS
AL places 4 proposals over EC formulation
2 cops killed as car plunges into ditch
Most Read News
BPL: Chattogram Challengers unveil their jersey
Death of TH Khan: SC suspends judicial activities
Gunmen kill more than 50 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say
China's birth rate at record low in 2021: official
SUST students on indefinite movement demanding VC's resignation
Fire at Postogola garment factory doused
Taimur blames EVM manipulation for his defeat
Asaduzzaman Noor hospitalised with COVID-19
Shahid Ullah wins Noakhali mayoral post for second time
Covid infection rate increases in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft