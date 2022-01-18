Video
Dialogue With President

AL proposes new law to form neutral EC

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Staff Correspondent

An Awami League delegation led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina poses for photo with President M Abdul Hamid after a talk over the formation of a new Election Commission at Bangabhaban in the city on Monday. PHOTO: PID

An Awami League delegation led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina poses for photo with President M Abdul Hamid after a talk over the formation of a new Election Commission at Bangabhaban in the city on Monday. PHOTO: PID

Awami League (AL) on Monday placed a number of proposals including a new law and enhancing the financial and technical capacity of the Election Commission (EC) while holding dialogue with President Mohammad Abdul Hamid.
Party President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led the team to the talk at Bangabhaban over forming an acceptable EC in the capital.
The party also thinks that there is no alternative to enacting a new law to form EC.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said this at a press briefing at the party central office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue after holding the dialogue with the President.
He said AL proposed to strengthen the EC, increase the financial and technical capacity of the EC and form a neutral election commission.
"Several proposals have also been made for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioners. The Awami League also thinks that a law is needed for their appointment,"
Quader added.
Earlier, a ten-member delegation of the ruling party led by its President Sheikh Hasina entered Bangabhaban at 3:55pm and they came out at 5:10pm after completing meeting with President M Abdul Hamid.
The delegation also includes AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, Advisory Council Members Amir Hossain Amu and Tofail Ahmed, Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, Faruk Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman.
President's dialogue with the registered political parties to form the next Bangladesh Election Commission ended through his meeting with AL.
The dialogue began through a meeting between President M Abdul Hamid and a delegation of Jatiya Party at the president's official residence Bangabhaban in the capital on December 20 last year.


