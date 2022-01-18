Video
Free knee, hip joint replacement begins at Holy Family Hospital

Published : Tuesday, 18 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

Free services of artificial knee and hip joint replacement for the distressed people have started at Holy Family Medical College Hospital in the capital to help them return to a normal life.
On the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the hospital will provide 100 distressed and helpless patients with free artificial knee and hip joint replacement services, said a press release on Monday.
Assistant Professor and Orthopedic surgeon at Holy Family Medical College and Hospital Captain (Retd) Dr Sieful Islam (Sief) with some other physicians are conducting this free surgery services.
Dr Sieful Islam said all the people, who have lost knee or hip joint and are unable to move, will get their knee or hip joint artificially replaced through surgery.
The physician said being a doctor and a son of a freedom fighter, he has got a lot from the country. "I feel it was the right time to stand by the destitute and helpless people while the country is celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the country's Independence."
He said the helpless and poor people whose knee or hip joint got damaged have appeared to be a burden for the family, society and the country. "My goal is to help these people whose lives become stagnant in getting back their mobility."
The process of free artificial knee and hip joint replacement has already been started with the initiative of Chairman of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Major General (Retd) ATM Abdul Wahhab on the basis of first come, first serve.
Dr. Sabrina Ahmed, also involved with this campaign, said that normally these replacement costs over Tk 3.50 lakh, of which Tk 1.5 lakh for artificial knee or hip joint while Tk 1 lakh as surgeon fee and the remaining for hospital expenditures.    -UNB



