TH Khan passes away, to be buried today in M’singh



The namaz-e-janaza of Justice T H Khan is held on the Supreme Court (SC) premises on Monday. Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, judges of the appellate and high court divisions, political leaders, lawyers and well wishers attended his Janaza. photo: observer

Later, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique paid tributes to T H Khan by placing wreaths on his coffin. Wreaths were also placed on behalf of the attorney general office, bar associations, law reporters' forum and different social organizations. Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique announced closure of all judicial activities of the Supreme Court and the High Court showing respect to veteran lawyer T H Khan.

Afjal H Khan, son of TH Khan, said his father will be buried tomorrow (Tuesday) at his family graveyard at Haluaghat in Mymensingh. The eminent jurist died of old-age complications at a hospital in the city on Sunday afternoon at the age of 101. Born on October 21, 1920 in Haluaghat, TH Khan started his career as a lawyer in 1947.

TH Khan was 102. TH Khan, also a former MP, died at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in the capital at 4:45 pm, said his eldest son and senior lawyer Afzal H Khan.

TH Khan, a founding member of BNP, was the vice-chairman of the party at the end of his life. Born on October 21, 1920, TH Khan joined the legal profession in 1947 on completion of his graduation and post-graduation from Dhaka University. -UNB





