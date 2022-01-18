Progs to observe Bangabandhu’s birthday

An inter-ministerial meeting today finalised a series of programmes to observe the birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children's Day-2022 on March 17.

The meeting was held at the conference room of Bangladesh Shishu Academy with State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira in the chair, said a press release. According to the programme schedule, the main programme marking the day will be held on Bangabandhu's mazar premises at Tongipara in Gopalganj on March 17.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to join the function as the chief guest virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban in the city. Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar will broadcast live the programme. Besides, homage will be paid to the Father of the Nation by placing floral wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait in front Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the city.

Marking the day, discussions, cultural functions and essay and painting competitions will be organized at all districts and upazilas simultaneously across the country on the day. The day's programmes will also include poetry dance and cultural events where children with special needs will perform.

Apart from those, memorial book on Bangabandhu, special supplements, souvenirs and posters will be published to mark the day. -BSS









